The always-outspoken singer and apparent ‘Neighbours’ devotee wasted no time in airing her thoughts on the matter as she played to a New Zealand crowd, as part of her ongoing world tour.

The singer isn’t happy with reports Channel 5 could drop the show, after negotiations between them and production company Fremantle Media broke down.

Adele has hit out at reports ‘Neighbours’ could be axed from UK screens , following a visit to the soap’s set.

Speaking about her trip to Ramsay Street while in Melbourne earlier this week, she told the audience: “When we got down there, I was in my element.

“When I was younger it was on twice a day on the same day, the same episode... so if I was sick off school I got to watch it twice a day, that’s how much of a fan I was.

“After I posted a picture of me on there, apparently it might be coming off UK television. How bad is that? Isn’t that bad?!” she said.

When she asked the crowd if they were fans too, they began to boo.

After singing the theme tune, she proclaimed: “Oh I fucking love it.”

Speaking about its rival Aussie soap, Adele continued: “I wasn’t ever really a ‘Home And Away’ fan. ‘Neighbours’ was always my thing.”

Realising the crowd were fans, she said: “Oh shit, you all like ‘Home And Away’? What?! Who are you?! I can’t believe you all like ‘Home And Away’.”