Adele Gives Rare Insight Into How She's Bringing Up Her Four-Year-Old Son Angelo

“I’m raising him to respect women,” Adele told OK! Magazine on 20 February. “He knows I’m a powerful force.”

The 28-year-old singer, who gave birth to Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki in October 2012, said she’s instilling these values in her son from an early age.

Adele has revealed she’s bringing up her four-year-old son to be a feminist.

Adele added: “[Angelo] feels it at home, let alone when he comes to work with me.

“And he comes everywhere with me anyway!”

The singer rarely speaks out about her personal life and her family. In October 2015, she gave her first interview since giving birth to her son and revealed parenting “is f***ing hard”.

“I had no idea. It is hard but it’s phenomenal,” she told i-D at the time.

“[Angelo] makes me be a dickhead, and he makes me feel young and there’s nothing more grounding than a kid kicking off and refusing to do what you’re asking of them.