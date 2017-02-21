Adele Gives Rare Insight Into How She's Bringing Up Her Four-Year-Old Son Angelo

Adele has revealed she’s bringing up her four-year-old son to be a feminist.
The 28-year-old singer, who gave birth to Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki in October 2012, said she’s instilling these values in her son from an early age.
“I’m raising him to respect women,” Adele told OK! Magazine on 20 February. “He knows I’m a powerful force.”
Adele added: “[Angelo] feels it at home, let alone when he comes to work with me.
“And he comes everywhere with me anyway!”
The singer rarely speaks out about her personal life and her family. In October 2015, she gave her first interview since giving birth to her son and revealed parenting “is f***ing hard”.
“I had no idea. It is hard but it’s phenomenal,” she told i-D at the time.
“[Angelo] makes me be a dickhead, and he makes me feel young and there’s nothing more grounding than a kid kicking off and refusing to do what you’re asking of them.
“It used to be that my own world revolved around me, but now it has to revolve around him.”
She sparked rumours that she is planning another baby with her husband during the final show of her ‘Live’ tour in 2016.
A video of the 28-year-old was posted to a fan’s Twitter account in which she can be heard saying goodbye to fans in Phoenix.
“I’ll see you later, I’ll see you on the other side,” she said to the crowds. “I’m going to have another baby.”
Time will tell.