OK, that’s a slight understatement, because the ‘Hello’ singer was actually earning £500,000 every time she stepped out on stage.

Adele ’s last tour might have meant she spent the good part of a year on the road, but was a nice little earner for the British star.

According to the filed accounts from her company Remedy Touring, Adele earned £11.5million between October 2015 and April 2016, and that’s not even for the whole tour.

The 28-year-old’s total worth is now said to be in the region of £85 million, according to accounts for her other company, Melted Stone Limited.

The company reportedly turned over £30.7m in 2015 with a gross profit of £24.4m – way up on the previous year when she earned a gross profit of £2.6m.

While she wasn’t working in 2014, she even managed to rake in a whopping £17m through album sales.

Adele recently admitted she might forgo another long, grueling tour for something like a 20-show residency in Las Vegas.

While she stressed how much she loves music and performing, the singer admitted her relationship with her husband Simon Konecki and son Angelo were more important to her.