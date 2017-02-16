Adele’s last tour might have meant she spent the good part of a year on the road, but was a nice little earner for the British star.
OK, that’s a slight understatement, because the ‘Hello’ singer was actually earning £500,000 every time she stepped out on stage.
FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND POUNDS.
According to the filed accounts from her company Remedy Touring, Adele earned £11.5million between October 2015 and April 2016, and that’s not even for the whole tour.
A source told The Sun: “Given this was Adele’s first ever world tour her earnings really are incredible. If you break it down then she was making more than half a million every single night.
“The latest accounts just go up until April, when she was only a few months into the tour, which make it all the more astounding.
“Adele was selling out arena after arena every night so her income would definitely have shot up at the same rate throughout the rest of the year.
“It’s no wonder she was so keen to upgrade to stadiums for her upcoming Australia tour.”
The 28-year-old’s total worth is now said to be in the region of £85 million, according to accounts for her other company, Melted Stone Limited.
The company reportedly turned over £30.7m in 2015 with a gross profit of £24.4m – way up on the previous year when she earned a gross profit of £2.6m.
While she wasn’t working in 2014, she even managed to rake in a whopping £17m through album sales.
Adele recently admitted she might forgo another long, grueling tour for something like a 20-show residency in Las Vegas.
While she stressed how much she loves music and performing, the singer admitted her relationship with her husband Simon Konecki and son Angelo were more important to her.
She told Vanity Fair: “All of my relationships are more important to me than any tour I’ll ever do.
“If my relationship with Simon or my relationship with Angelo started to flounder a bit now, I would pull out of my tour.
“My life is more important to me than anything I’m doing because how the fuck am I supposed to write a record if I don’t have a life? If I don’t have a real life, then it’s game over anyway.”