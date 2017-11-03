Could My Child Have ADHD? Signs, Symptoms And Advice For Parents

Mums and dads with children who are in the process of being assessed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are being advised to “hold on in there” by parents who have been in that position themselves. The diagnosis process can be slow and complicated - a report organised by ADHD charities and experts found that nearly a third of children with the disorder had waited for two or more years to receive a diagnosis. But diagnosis is vital, as the report’s authors warn that: “if ignored, ADHD brings consequences that can range from school exclusion and increased risk of anxiety and depression through to selfharm and even suicide”. Dr Tony Lloyd, CEO of the ADHD Foundation, who worked on the report said: “Ignoring ADHD is a potential time bomb for these children, placing them at risk of severe problems that may well burden them for their entire lives. “Early diagnosis and treatment is proven to reduce anxiety and the risk of depression and other mental health problems later in childhood. “Treatment will also improve your child’s experience of school and they will more likely achieve their potential.”

Angela Samata Angela Samata with her sons Alexis and Benjamin, who was diagnosed with ADHD when he was four years old.

ADHD is a group of behavioural symptoms that include inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness. It affects just over 300,000 children in the UK – or around one child in every classroom, on average. Yet, many people questioned as part of the A Lifetime Lost, Or A Lifetime Saved report felt the disorder wasn’t recognised as a real condition by some GPs and school staff. This lack of belief can cause parents to question whether they want to get their child diagnosed at all. But Dr Lloyd stresses that getting a diagnosis is the only way to access official support and two parents who have been through the process have told HuffPost UK they are very glad that they did. Angela Samata’s 17-year-old son Benjamin was diagnosed with ADHD when he was four years old. “I remember feeling as if it was my parenting that was being scrutinised as well as Benjamin’s behaviour,” recalled Angela who is a freelance arts professional from Merseyside. “But I was prepared to go through that because I knew it would mean that Ben would eventually be able to access the help he needed… and I was right. “My message to any parent waiting for their child to be diagnosed is to hold on in there. “I know it’s extremely difficult and very stressful for both parents and children, but in our experience Benjamin’s diagnosis was the trigger that allowed us to ask for help he needed.” What are the ’signs my child may have ADHD? “Children who display signs of ADHD will have a number of indicators as they are growing up,” explains Dr Lloyd. “Frustration at not being able to remember what they are learning in school and in life; they can be quick to anger and display an overly impulsive behaviour. “There are also children who retreat into day dreaming and have poor concentration - homework can be a major cause for distress at home. “Sometimes but not always a hyperactivity and poor sleep patterns can add to stress.” Sheila Keeling, development manager at ADHD support and action group Add Up, concurred that the diagnosis process can be quite daunting for parents, but it is worth seeing it through. It took years for her to get a diagnosis for her son Martin (now 27), after she grew concerned at his lack of vocabulary. “There’s a lot of guilt,” said the mum from Havering. “And you may question why did it happen to me? Because there’s a lack of understanding and belief that ADHD exists. “But diagnosis is fabulous, because it does give you a pathway of how to proceed and support your child.”

Sheila Keeling Sheila Keeling and her son Martin who was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old.