Adrienne LDN is a true believer in the idea that our workout choices and healthy lifestyle should make us happy and fulfilled. The Instagram star, who boasts nearly 20k followers, runs her fitness and wellness blog encouraging people to give their “best and nothing less”. She was formerly a professional dancer in London’s West End then, after becoming a mum, decided to re-train as a personal trainer. Now, she blogs with the aim of inspiring women to lead a happier and healthier lifestyle and feel confident about their own bodies. Having just completed the London marathon, Adrienne is always on the search for her next challenge. We chatted to the fitness sensation about how she stays motivated in her healthy lifestyle.

Training 💪 Talk us through your week in fitness. “My training schedule depends on what I’m working towards. I ran the London marathon this year and it was the first time I’d ever trained for an endurance event so my weekly training was very running specific. “Since the marathon I’m enjoying a more varied approach to training: I run twice each week. One shorter run (3-4 miles) and one longer run (6-8) miles. I also do two HIIT training sessions each week. Each session is 40 minutes long and I add 20 minutes of stretching. I might go to a yoga class as well if I can fit it in.” What’s your favourite type of workout and why? “My favourite time to workout is in the morning, it gives an energy boost for the rest of the day. I always have at least two rest days each week. “Personally, I need those days for my body to recover and to really get the most out of my training session.” What do you do on rest days? “Usually on a rest day I like to cook a big meal for the whole family or to go out for brunch.”

Food 🍳 What do you eat throughout the week to complement your training schedule? “Similar to my training, my diet may change depending on what I need. “For example, before the marathon I was eating a lot of high carb meals for lunch and dinner. “Also, I’m not a vegetarian but I don’t eat meat very often, usually only once each week.” What are your pre and post-workout snacks? “When training for the marathon I was snacking constantly on cashew nuts, bananas, dates and milkshakes.” What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned about food? “The biggest lesson I’ve learned about food is that it’s really important to fuel before you train and that what you eat will really affect your performance. “Also, a diet that works for one person may not be suitable for you so trial new things, listen to your body and figure out what works best for you.”

Motivation 🙌 Do you have a motivational mantra that keeps you going? “My motivational mantra is: ‘If you never try, you’ll never know.’ It inspires me to take on new challenges even if they seem overwhelming at first.” Do you always have fitness goals you are aiming for? “I don’t train for aesthetic goals, as personally I don’t think that is the best way to stay motivated. Instead I set myself challenges or sign up to races. “Knowing that I have a race date on the calendar really motivates me to train consistently.” What’s your ultimate workout track and why? “My ultimate workout track at the moment is ‘Stronger’ by Kanye West. I have so many workout playlists, music is a huge motivator for me.”

Find out more at www.adriennelondon.com.