Adults In The UK Are Knowingly Leaving STIs Untreated

Most of us know that the key to stopping STIs spreading is to treat them quickly, but adults across with country are delaying receiving treatment.

New research has revealed 12% (6.16 million) of UK adults have been infected with an STI, but 33% between the ages of 18 and 34 leave identified STIs untreated.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found those in Northern Ireland are the least likely to receive treatment, with an alarming 75% not going to a doctor or pharmacist after recognising STI symptoms.

However, Northern Ireland may not be the worst area in the country for STI spreading, on the grounds that only a very small percentage (7%) of residents say they’ve had an STI.

In comparison, 29% of Londoners say they’ve had an STI and 32% of infected Londoners have avoided medical help.

Meanwhile adults in Wales are a far more responsible bunch, with just 10% delaying seeking medical treatment when they know they have an STI.