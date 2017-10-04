Mum Overwhelmed When Her Partner Summed Up The Advantages Of Having A Child With Autism

A mother’s worries about what the future holds for her son were instantly put to rest when her partner shared his perspective on the advantages of having a child with autism.

Ellie Whetzel describes herself as “fiercely protective” of her four-year-old son Leo, who is primarily non-verbal.

When she confided in her partner Andy that she has “so many questions that have yet to be answered for Leo”, his response gave her new strength.

“It always amazes me, how even today there is still so much negativity surrounding autism,” he said. “One of the best things about Leo is how genuine he is.

“When he’s happy, he lets you know. When he’s upset, he lets you know. His emotions are pure and there is no pretence.

“The sad part is that people will say that this is abnormal. When really, this is how more people should be.”