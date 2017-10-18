Hate Christmas And All Things Merry? This Advent Calendar Is For You

If the thought of Christmas makes you want to punch a wall, listen up.

You can now ease the pain that accompanies repetitive Christmas music, busy shops and those unsightly festive jumpers with an anti-advent calendar.

Prezzybox is selling the woe-filled calendar for £27.99, and while the price might make you want to weep some more, there is the promise of a daily ‘misfortune cookie’ filled with grim jokes and black humour.