Advert For Dating Website eHarmony Banned For 'Misleading' Scientific Claim

An advert for dating website eHarmony has been banned for its “misleading” claim that the website is “scientifically proven” to help people find love.

The ad, which appeared on a London underground billboard, featured the headline claim: “Step aside, fate. It’s time science had a go at love”.

Further text stated: “Imagine being able to stack the odds of finding lasting love entirely in your favour. eHarmony’s scientifically proven matching system decodes the mystery of compatibility and chemistry so you don’t have to.

“Why leave the most important search of your life to chance? Try something different today. Join eharmony.co.uk.”

In response to a complaint, the online matchmakers said they use a “compatibility matching algorithm” to match daters, but the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned the ad from appearing again in its current form.