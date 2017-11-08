Advert In Glamour Magazine Banned For 'Irresponsible' Use Of 'Unhealthily Thin' Model

An advert that appeared in Glamour magazine has been banned due its “irresponsible” inclusion of a model who some claimed “looked unhealthily thin”.

The image, which was used to advertise Condé Nast Traveller Magazine, was seen in Glamour back in June.

The ad featured a model posed on a beach, but the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) said the angle of the photo “drew attention to her slimness”.

ASA banned the advert for appearing again “in its current form” and called on the publishers to “ensure that in the future their ads were prepared responsibly”.

In response, Glamour, which is part of the Condé Nast publishing house, said it took the complaint on board and would “take care when reviewing ad choices in the future.”