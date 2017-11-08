All Sections
    Adwoa Aboah Tells Edward Enninful's Vogue How She Defines Being Black And British

    '100% empowering and fabulous.'

    08/11/2017 00:02 GMT

    Vogue’s latest cover star Adwoa Aboah discusses being black and British with the new editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in a newly released video interview. 

    “My head’s going this big,” said Aboah. “Being on this cover is the biggest thing that’s happened in my career.”

    A woman very much in the stratosphere, Aboah is the only British model to have been nominated for the prize of ‘Model Of The Year’ at the Fashion Awards on 4 December.

    Vogue/Steven Meisel

    When Enniful asked her how she defines being black and British, Aboah said: “One hundred per cent empowering and fabulous.

    “I love being a mixed-race woman in 2017. I feel part of something big. There’s this understanding that we’re all in it together.”

    British Vogue/Steven Meisel

    Aboah also discussed how it feels to speak to a generation of girls.

    “There is this newfound love and space for activism within fashion,” she added.

    “I never would have dreamt in a million years that I would have young girls coming up to me at Glastonbury or on the streets of LA, New York, London, and telling me how much GurlsTalk or seeing my picture in a magazine means to them, as a woman of colour.”

    See the full shoot in the December issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday 10 October. 

    British Vogue/Steven Meisel

