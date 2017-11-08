Adwoa Aboah Tells Edward Enninful's Vogue How She Defines Being Black And British

Vogue’s latest cover star Adwoa Aboah discusses being black and British with the new editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in a newly released video interview.

“My head’s going this big,” said Aboah. “Being on this cover is the biggest thing that’s happened in my career.”

A woman very much in the stratosphere, Aboah is the only British model to have been nominated for the prize of ‘Model Of The Year’ at the Fashion Awards on 4 December.