PA Wire/PA Images A&E waiting times have reached the worst levels on record

Target of seeing 95% of patients within four hours not met since 2015

Just 77.3% of A&E patients at major A&E departments seen within target time frame

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals is worst performer hitting just 40% of target A&E waiting times in England have reached the worst level on record as hospital bosses warn the NHS is at a “watershed” moment. Just 85.1% of A&E patients were seen within four hours in December 2017, falling significantly short of the NHS target of 95%, and means 300,000 patients waited too long for care. In December 2016, 86.2% of A&E patients were seen in time, meaning the NHS success rate has fallen by 1.1% in just 12 months. Levels have only dipped so low once before since monthly reporting on the four-hour target was introduced in 2010, with rates also reaching 85.1% in January 2017. The 95% target has not been met since July 2015.

PA

This week, A&E staff told HuffPost UK that pressure on the frontline is so intense doctors and nurses are suffering from anxiety and depression as a result. Meanwhile, others are warning young people against joining the profession all together. “This year, with the current degree of winter pressure that we are feeling, this is the worst condition that I have ever seen the NHS in,” Dr Adrian Harrop, an A&E doctor at Scarborough Hospital, said. “A&E is not a destination in itself, it is like a sorting office.”

PA Wire/PA Images A&E doctors have spoken out about the intense pressure they are facing on the frontline