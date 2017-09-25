The Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party won around 90 seats in Germany’s Bundestag, with 12.6 percent of the vote in Sunday’s poll, the first far right group to enter the national parliament since 1945.
It was a remarkable rise for a party that was founded just four years ago.
Some of its policies echo other more mainstream eurosceptic parties in other countries: an end to the Euro, fewer immigrants and a stronger military.
But the party’s rhetoric is further right than many other eurosceptic parties.
We took a deeper look at the party’s 76-page manifesto.
Here are five parts that show what the AfD’s hardline views look like when presented as policies.
The manifesto includes a broad condemnation of multi-culturalism, saying it threatens Germany's values that centre on "Christianity, antiquity, humanism
and the Enlightenment".
It warns the "currently ongoing culture war between West and Islam' can only be averted by "a bunch of restrictive and defensive measures". It does not say what they are.
"The aim of the AfD is self-preservation, not self-destruction
our state and people."
This is the summary of a long rant in the manifesto about how Europe's population is ageing and shrinking, while Africa's and the Middle East is growing and is bound to overrun Europe.
"In Africa, every women has 4.5 children on average. At the same time, child mortality is falling thanks to international efforts," it warns.
"We want to leave our descendants a country that is still recognisably our Germany."
Germans of Turkish descent are the country's largest immigrant diaspora. There are thought to be around three million Germans with at least one parent from Turkey. This mostly dates from when West Germany turned to Turkey in the early 1960s to import huge numbers of workers to cope with a labour shortage.
The AfD wants to axe the German-Turkish social insurance agreement - in place since 1964 - which gives citizens of each country certain protections in the other, including health insurance.
The party says it favours Turkish people over Germans. The AfD also opposes Turkey joining the EU.
The AfD condemns - but doesn't clearly articulate - the spread of 'gender ideology'.
Apparently, the instruments of this ideology are gender studies, quotas for female representation and "propaganda actions" such as Equal Pay Day or gender neutral language.
In a section on children and family, the manifesto warns this movement seeks to abolish the traditional family and claims it is against the law, which the party says, defends traditional marriage.