The Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party won around 90 seats in Germany’s Bundestag, with 12.6 percent of the vote in Sunday’s poll, the first far right group to enter the national parliament since 1945.

It was a remarkable rise for a party that was founded just four years ago.

Some of its policies echo other more mainstream eurosceptic parties in other countries: an end to the Euro, fewer immigrants and a stronger military.