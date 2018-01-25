A politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric, has resigned from its board and converted to Islam, the party said on Wednesday.

But while Arthur Wagner quit his AfD leadership post in the eastern state of Brandenburg, he remained a member of the party, which says Islam is incompatible with Germany’s constitution and wants a ban on minarets and the face-covering burqa.

The AfD became Germany’s third largest party in parliament after last September’s general election, reports Reuters.