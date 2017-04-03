12 Affordable Wedding Dresses For 2017 From Your Favourite Shops

Finding the perfect wedding dress can be the most time consuming part (and stressful) for any bride-to-be before the big day.

Whether you’re opting for a fairytale-inspired gown or an ensemble that doesn’t scream ‘bride’, breaking the bank doesn’t have to equal killer dress.

With so many high street options on the market right now - from Dorothy Perkins and Topshop to Boohoo’s recent bridal launches - they’re all at very affordable price points.