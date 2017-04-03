All Sections
    03/04/2017

    12 Affordable Wedding Dresses For 2017 From Your Favourite Shops

    One for all the wedding belles out there 👰

    Finding the perfect wedding dress can be the most time consuming part (and stressful) for any bride-to-be before the big day.

    Whether you’re opting for a fairytale-inspired gown or an ensemble that doesn’t scream ‘bride’, breaking the bank doesn’t have to equal killer dress. 

    With so many high street options on the market right now - from Dorothy Perkins and Topshop to Boohoo’s recent bridal launches - they’re all at very affordable price points. 

    Dorothy Perkins

    From elegant backless numbers to tumbling pink tulle gown - we’ve rounded up the best low-budget dresses, so you don’t have to:

    • Reformation Eliana Dress
      Reformation
      £478, Reformation
    • Needle & Thread Embellished Tulle Gown
      Net-A-Porter
      £165, Net-A-Porter
    • Reformation Poppy Dress
      Reformation
      £310, Reformation
    • Self-Portrait Off-The-Shoulder Pleated Guipure Lace-Trimmed Chiffon Gown
      Net-A-Porter
      £320, Net-A-Porter
    • Phase Eight Bridal Cadie Wedding Dress
      Phase Eight
      £495, JohnLewis.com
    • Phase Eight Bridal Clarabella Wedding Dress
      Phase Eight
      £325, JohnLewis.com
    • Whistles Juliet Wedding Dress
      Whistles
      £699, Whistles.com
    • Whistles Theodora Wedding Dress
      Whistles
      £599, Whistles.com 
    • Topshop Flower Embroidered Maxi
      Topshop
      £395, Topshop.com
    • ASOS Curve Bridal Cami Embellished Maxi Dress
      ASOS
      £180, ASOS
    • Francesca Dress Reformation
      Reformation
      £390, Reformation 

