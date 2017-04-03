12 Affordable Wedding Dresses For 2017 From Your Favourite Shops

Finding the perfect wedding dress can be the most time consuming part (and stressful) for any bride-to-be before the big day.
Whether you’re opting for a fairytale-inspired gown or an ensemble that doesn’t scream ‘bride’, breaking the bank doesn’t have to equal killer dress.
With so many high street options on the market right now - from Dorothy Perkins and Topshop to Boohoo’s recent bridal launches - they’re all at very affordable price points.
From elegant backless numbers to tumbling pink tulle gown - we’ve rounded up the best low-budget dresses, so you don’t have to:
Reformation Eliana DressReformation
Needle & Thread Embellished Tulle GownNet-A-Porter
Reformation Poppy DressReformation
Self-Portrait Off-The-Shoulder Pleated Guipure Lace-Trimmed Chiffon GownNet-A-Porter
Phase Eight Bridal Cadie Wedding DressPhase Eight
Phase Eight Bridal Clarabella Wedding DressPhase Eight
Whistles Juliet Wedding DressWhistles
Whistles Theodora Wedding DressWhistles
Topshop Flower Embroidered MaxiTopshop
ASOS Curve Bridal Cami Embellished Maxi DressASOS
Francesca Dress ReformationReformation