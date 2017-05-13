Afghan Boy Found At Heathrow Airport To Be Placed In Council Care

An Afghan boy found alone at Heathrow Airport should go into council care in England, a High Court judge has decided.

The child, believed to be about 12 years old, was found unaccompanied at the airport and temporarily placed with a foster carer by council social services staff, Mrs Justice Theis was told.

He said his trip had been “planned and paid for” by his mother, who thought he would have a “better and safer” life in Britain, the Press Association reports.