Africa Fashion Week London showcases the best talent from African and African-inspired designers.

The event was founded by Nigerian fashion expert Ronke Ademiluyi, and it consists of a collaborative catwalk show, as well a business development program and exhibition showcasing original African designs.

Day one of this year’s event was as eye-catching as ever, with creations ranging in style from sexy womenswear, to menswear that merged traditional African dress with a slight sporty aesthetic.

We’ve put together a selection of our favourite looks from the runway.