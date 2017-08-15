All Sections
    15/08/2017

    Africa Fashion Week London: The Hottest Looks From Day One

    We 💖 new designers.

    Africa Fashion Week London showcases the best talent from African and African-inspired designers.

    The event was founded by Nigerian fashion expert Ronke Ademiluyi, and it consists of a collaborative catwalk show, as well a business development program and exhibition showcasing original African designs. 

    Day one of this year’s event was as eye-catching as ever, with creations ranging in style from sexy womenswear, to menswear that merged traditional African dress with a slight sporty aesthetic.

     We’ve put together a selection of our favourite looks from the runway. 

    • Ibrahim Musa
      Ibrahim Musa
    • Ibrahim Musa
    • Ibrahim Musa
    • Purpose
      Purpose
    • Purpose
    • De Beauharnais Mabhunu
      De Beauharnais Mabhunu
    • De Beauharnais Mabhunu
    • Grey On Gray
      Grey On Gray
    • Grey On Gray
    • Adesegun George
      Adesegun George
    • Adesegun George

