A minority Muslim group has launched a nationwide initiative this Christmas to bring some festive cheer to the elderly and isolated. Young Ahmadi Muslims from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) will be visiting care homes and hospices as well as providing a free taxi service to the elderly on Christmas Day. AMYA’s members hope to carry out more than 2,000 visits to spend some time with people who might otherwise be on their own, the organisation said.

They will also visit homeless shelters where they will prepare warm meals and gift bags, reports the Press Association. One of AMYA’s initiatives will see 50 members in Yorkshire offering a taxi services to more than 100 elderly members of the local community and take them to YMCA centres. Members will “serve them, sit with them, pack them a meal for Christmas Day, then take them home,” the organisation said.