This week’s Spectator cover story asks ‘Does aid do more harm than good?’ But there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that aid does ‘more good’ than ‘harm’.

Much of Harriet Sergeant’s dilemma seems to be fueled by an angst ridden reading of the book Dead Aid, by Zambian economist Dambisa Moyo. As someone who was working at the Department for International Development in 2009 when the book was first published, I have some sympathy for the sentiment. But there is no doubt in my mind that an argument advanced almost a decade ago has now been thoroughly debunked.

In particular, Sergeant rightly argues that what Africa needs is jobs, and she quotes Moyo saying “aid has never created a single job”. As someone who spent the last few years working with job creation and economic development programmes across Eastern and Southern Africa, I can testify that even if that were once true, it certainly isn’t any more.

In Zambia, I saw Zanaco bank partnering with a UK aid funded local programme to reorient its business model to provide financial services to small businesses and the rural poor. In a country without a credit bureau, where hardly anyone has a credit history and credit scores can’t be calculated, banks don’t lend and businesses can’t grow. But UK aid is changing that.

In Ethiopia, I saw factories full of women in their twenties making clothes for foreign textile firms that would be exported to Europe, America and Asia. These women were born into rural poverty but came to the city to work in one of 14 new factories in the first of a dozen industrial parks planned by the Ethiopian government. But there’s a problem. Companies can’t find enough workers who are ‘employment ready’, and when young women move out from their mother’s home in the village, they struggle to stay active in the labour market or find appropriate childcare in the big city. But UK aid is changing that.