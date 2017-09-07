A person was injured and a car destroyed after an air freshener caused the vehicle to explode.

The silver Ford Focus was parked at a B&Q in Southend, Essex, when the blast took place.

Witness Albert Quixall said he heard a “very loud bang”, when staff from the DIY story ran outside to help.

Albert Quixall The roof and doors were blown off in the explosion

One casualty suffered minor injuries and was been taken to Southend University Hospital.

Essex Fire Service confirmed that the explosion was an accident.

The service explained that a build-up of gases from an aerosol air freshener was accidentally ignited by a cigarette, causing the blast.

Albert Quixall One person suffered minor injuries in the blast

Temporary Assistant Divisional Officer, Justin Benson-Ryal, said: “Incidents like this are extremely rare, but it is important for everyone to be aware how flammable aerosol cans, such as air fresheners and deodorants, can be.