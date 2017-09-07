A person was injured and a car destroyed after an air freshener caused the vehicle to explode.
The silver Ford Focus was parked at a B&Q in Southend, Essex, when the blast took place.
Witness Albert Quixall said he heard a “very loud bang”, when staff from the DIY story ran outside to help.
One casualty suffered minor injuries and was been taken to Southend University Hospital.
Essex Fire Service confirmed that the explosion was an accident.
The service explained that a build-up of gases from an aerosol air freshener was accidentally ignited by a cigarette, causing the blast.
Temporary Assistant Divisional Officer, Justin Benson-Ryal, said: “Incidents like this are extremely rare, but it is important for everyone to be aware how flammable aerosol cans, such as air fresheners and deodorants, can be.
“We strongly advise that you not to use an aerosol in a confined space and also you should not smoking during or shortly after use.”