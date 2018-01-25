Here's How Our Filthy Air Is Impacting Our Health

Air pollution is a cradle to grave issue; in fact, research has shown that if a baby is exposed to air pollution in the womb it can alter its development. Nobody is immune. We are all at risk of the toxic air that surrounds us. The impact is even greater on the vulnerable: children, the elderly and those living with an existing lung condition.

In October 2017, it was revealed that air pollution has exceeded World Health Organization safe limits in 44 out of 51 urban areas. This simply cannot be ignored.

The UK’s air quality is more than a hot topic. It’s a public health crisis, that affects us all.

Air pollution can get deep into our lungs, irritating the airways and making us feel very out of breath, as well as increasing our chances of developing a lung condition.

We know that it increases our risk of getting lung cancer. For those with lung conditions it makes their symptoms worse and generally makes life harder. They may experience breathing difficulties when pollution levels are high. People we support have told us that air pollution often makes them feel like prisoners in their own home as they are frightened to go outside and risk the gasping sensation of breathlessness.

Children are more vulnerable to the negative impacts of air pollution as their lungs are not fully developed. Filthy air can stunt their lung growth, making them more susceptible to conditions such as asthma and chronic chest problems.

Short-term exposure to air pollution can lead to wheeziness, shortness of breath and coughing. Long-term exposure to dirty air increases the risk of developing lung cancer and cardiovascular disease.