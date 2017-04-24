'Children Are Being Poisoned Now!' Fury As Tories Delay Publishing Air Quality Plan

The Tories were today accused of allowing children and pregnant women to be poisoned by toxic fumes by refusing to publish a long-awaited plan to improve air quality.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom this afternoon told MPs her proposals for tackling nitrogen dioxide levels would not released until after the election – despite the Government being ordered by the High Court to publish it by 4pm this afternoon.

Leadsom claimed the plan has been written, but was being held back as it would breach rules on Government activity – known as purdah – in the run up to the local and general election.

The High Court ruled in November the Government’s plan for tackling air pollution – which is believed to be responsible for 40,000 unexplained deaths a year – was so bad it was actually illegal.

Despite being ordered to draft a new plan five months ago, the Government left it until last Friday to lodge a request for an extension until June 30 with the High Court.

Speaking in the Commons this afternoon in response to an urgent question from Labour, Leadsom said: “In accordance with the guidance covering both the local and general elections, the propriety and ethics team in the Cabinet Office have told us it would not be appropriate to launch the consultation and launch the air quality plan during this time.”