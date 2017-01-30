The company’s CEO Brian Chesky tweeted yesterday: “Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing.”

Tech giant Airbnb has said it will offer free housing to both refugees and others who have been denied entry to the United States as a result of President Trump’s travel ban .

The CEO’s offer comes after President Trump signed an executive order which temporarily suspends the United States’ refugee resettlement programme.

The order, called “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States”, bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

In addition the order also temporarily places a ban on entry into the US of any person from seven countries: Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Chesky has also provided a link where hosts are able to help house refugees.