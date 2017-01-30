Tech giant Airbnb has said it will offer free housing to both refugees and others who have been denied entry to the United States as a result of President Trump’s travel ban.
The company’s CEO Brian Chesky tweeted yesterday: “Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing.”
The CEO’s offer comes after President Trump signed an executive order which temporarily suspends the United States’ refugee resettlement programme.
The order, called “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States”, bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days.
In addition the order also temporarily places a ban on entry into the US of any person from seven countries: Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Chesky has also provided a link where hosts are able to help house refugees.
In support of his company’s decision, Airbnb’s co-founder and chief product offer Joe Gebbia has also tweeted about the travel ban saying:
”Airbnb aren’t the only silicon valley company to express their concern about the travel ban.
In an internal memo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is reported to have said: “I’ve heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support,”
Similarly, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella had this to say about the ban: “As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world. We will continue to advocate on this important topic.”
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also spoken out about the travel ban saying:
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings also released a statement on his Facebook page: