While it’s a small step, it is the first of what will be a series of increasingly gruelling test flights designed to ascertain if self-flying taxis could truly replace the cabs we catch on the ground.

The electric aircraft codenamed Vahana flew to a modest height of just 16 feet where it hovered for just under a minute.

With the world’s current road infrastructure starting to feel the sheer pressure of our population bearing down on it, aircraft manufacturers (and even taxi companies) have started looking to the skies to find alternatives for getting us from A to B.

The result of this is the self-driving flying taxi.

How does a flying taxi work?

In Airbus’ case it’s a small, two-person aircraft that’s powered by eight electric motors and can travel over short distances completely by itself.

By using electric motors you create an ecosystem that from the outset has a low carbon footprint. It also means batteries can be charged and replaced at ease.

So how do you order a flying taxt? In much the same way that you order an Uber. You’ll put in the destination you want and the app will assign you to an available aircraft. You then head to the nearest location where they can take off and land and get in.