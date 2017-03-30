Splashing out on a first class plane ticket won’t necessarily get you a better meal, according to an expert in the know.

According to Marie Kilanis, a professional taste-tester currently working with Singapore Airlines, some of the nicest food is actually served in economy.

“For Singapore Airlines, some of the best meals I have had are from economy class - the massaman curry in particular,” she told Couriermail.

“The Wagyu beef in first class is always cooked to perfection.”