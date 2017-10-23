AJ Pritchard’s dad, Adrian, has done nothing to stop talk about whether the dancer is secretly romancing his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner Mollie King.
When quizzed on the matter, Adrian heaped praise on The Saturdays singer and dodged the question of whether the pair are an item.
Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “People have their opinions about whether they are now an item – you will have to ask AJ about that. But I think she’s great.
“I have met Mollie after every show. She is very nice, very easy to talk to.”
Adrian also pointed out that the gruelling ‘Strictly’ schedule means “they are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do”, adding: “AJ and Mollie are having a lot of fun. They’ve really bonded.
“AJ has told me Mollie is great to be with. She works very hard and she has a great personality.
’Anybody would like Mollie, she is a very beautiful lady, she has a great personality – what is there not to like?”
On the dancefloor, Mollie and AJ have been a hit with viewers as well as the judges and on Saturday (21 October), their Viennese Waltz scored them joint third place on the leaderboard.
Head judge Shirley Ballas also sparked (even more) romance rumours with her critique of the pair, telling them: “It was romantic with very believable chemistry…”
Mollie previously shot down claims she and AJ were dating, telling HuffPost UK last month: “I think there’s always some kind of romance rumour so it didn’t surprise me but I hardly even know him well so far, so there’s no truth in that.
“But he’s such a sweet heart and obviously he is a beautiful boy so I’m very lucky.”