AJ Pritchard’s dad, Adrian, has done nothing to stop talk about whether the dancer is secretly romancing his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner Mollie King. When quizzed on the matter, Adrian heaped praise on The Saturdays singer and dodged the question of whether the pair are an item.

A post shared by A J P R I T C H A R D (@aj11ace) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

BBC Pictures The duo's routine was one of the highlights of Saturday's 'Strictly'

On the dancefloor, Mollie and AJ have been a hit with viewers as well as the judges and on Saturday (21 October), their Viennese Waltz scored them joint third place on the leaderboard. Head judge Shirley Ballas also sparked (even more) romance rumours with her critique of the pair, telling them: “It was romantic with very believable chemistry…” Mollie previously shot down claims she and AJ were dating, telling HuffPost UK last month: “I think there’s always some kind of romance rumour so it didn’t surprise me but I hardly even know him well so far, so there’s no truth in that. “But he’s such a sweet heart and obviously he is a beautiful boy so I’m very lucky.”