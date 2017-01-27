WARNING: This report contains graphic footage of an eye injury. Viewer discretion is advised. A New Zealand basketball player is expected to make a full recovery after his eyeball popped out of its socket in a scuffle during a game. Breakers forward Akil Mitchell collapsed after the finger of an opposing player poked his eye and dislodged it. Players from both teams recoiled in horror when the extend of Mitchell’s injury was revealed, before helping him off the court in Auckland on Thursday night.

Anthony Au-Yeung via Getty Images Akil Mitchell of the Breakers looks to catch a pass against Nnanna Egwu of the Taipans in Auckland

Medics rushed to Mitchell’s aid and were able to slide the eyeball back in. The 24-year-old told New Zealand’s Radio Sport: “I could still see out of the eye. “I remember thinking oh man… this is kinda bad, but I actually felt it kind of out of place and that’s when I kind of freaked out a little bit. “Once I got in the ambulance they gave me a little pain medicine and some saline drops in my eye and I felt it slide back into place, which is also a really strange feeling.”

Anthony Au-Yeung via Getty Images Mitchell is helped off the court

Despite his initial fears he would lose his sight, Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery and return to the court soon. Mitchell has tweeted his thanks and shown his sense of humour about the incident, using a googly-eyes emoji before joking: “too soon?” Breakers General Manager Dillon Boucher told NZ Stuff: “It’s a miracle, I reckon.

👀... too soon? Lol thanks for all the love, well wishes, and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine, more tests tomorrow — akil mitchell (@ajmitchell25) January 26, 2017