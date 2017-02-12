All Sections
    12/02/2017 18:43 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 02:46 GMT

    Al Jarreau Dead: 'Moonlighting' R&B Legendary Singer Dies Aged 76

    Moonlighting strangers...

    Veteran R&B legend Al Jarreau has died, aged 76. 

    The singer, most celebrated in the UK for his romantic theme to TV show ‘Moonlighting’, passed away on Sunday morning, according to his reps in LA. 

    He had recently announced that he would be retiring due to ill health, bringing to a close a career that had taken him across the world for more than five decades. 

    Mauricio Santana via Getty Images
    Al Jarreau won seven Grammy Awards in total

    Al had recently been hospitalised, and TMZ website quotes his son revealing that, only last week, he had been singing his biggest hit to one of the nurses.

    He won seven Grammy Awards in total and enjoyed a catalogue of hits, including ‘Mornin’, ‘After All, We’re in This Love Together’. He was also one of the most distinctive voices on the US charity record ‘We Are The World’, back in 1985. 

    But it was his romantic theme song for ‘Moonlighting’, the hit detective show starring Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis, that secured his fame on both sides of the Atlantic. 

    Conversations