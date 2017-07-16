Little Mix fans will be disappointed to learn Jade Thirlwall has missed out on a part in Disney’s live action remake of ‘Aladdin’. The singer had been linked to the role of Princess Jasmine in the Guy Ritchie-directed project, but news of the film’s official casting has ruled her out.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Jade Thirlwall will not appear in the live action remake of 'Aladdin'

Instead, Naomi Scott will take on the role, starring opposite Mena Massoud, who will play the lead of Aladdin. Will Smith will also take on the role of the Genie, who was famously voiced by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 animated film.

EMPICS Entertainment Naomi Scott will play Princess Jasmine

George Pimentel via Getty Images Mena Massoud will play the lead of Aladdin

Following the announcement, which was made at Disney’s D23 expo, Jade appeared to allude to missing out on the part, posting a meme taken from Little Mix’s ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ video, where she shoots a gun to reveal the words ‘over it’. Many fans also commented saying they were sorry she will not be playing Jasmine. “You are and will always be princess Yasmine. @disney made a very big mistake,” one wrote. “You will forever remain in our hearts, you are our jasmine,” said another.

The announcement comes after reports Guy Ritchie was reportedly having problems casting the film. The Hollywood Reporter stated that despite an international open casting call and talks with a series of big names, Disney was still struggling to find a leading man.