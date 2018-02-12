Steve Coogan is reprising his role as the spoof broadcaster in a six-part series called ‘This Time With Alan Partridge’.

A-ha! Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC for a brand new show.

The show will see Alan handed a career lifeline - the chance to stand in (temporarily) as co-host on the fictional evening weekday magazine show, ‘This Time’.

It will mark the character’s first return to live TV since his 90s chat show ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ was cancelled after a guest was fatally shot on air.

‘This Time’ itself is a heady mix of consumer affairs, current affairs, viewer interaction and highbrow interview, with Alan hoping it will showcase him as one of the heavyweight broadcasters of his era.

However, knowing Alan Partridge, it’s bound not to be smooth sailing.