The Apprentice's Alan Sugar Claims He 'Launched Piers Morgan's Television Career'

Speaking at the launch of the new series of ‘The Apprentice’ , Alan explained how he knew Piers in his journalism days and received a phone call from him, asking if there was a spare spot on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’.

He told HuffPost UK and other reporters: “It was me that launched his television career – seriously, absolutely serious.

“He was the editor of the Mirror, and he got fired from there for his famous front page thing and he wanted to do something in TV.

“He actually phoned me up when he heard ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ was on, and he said: ‘Please can I do it?’. And that’s the first time he appeared on television.”