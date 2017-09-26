The Apprentice's Alan Sugar Claims He 'Launched Piers Morgan's Television Career'

Lord Alan Sugar has made a bold claim about Piers Morgan, stating that he launched the ‘Good Morning Britain’ star’s television career.
Speaking at the launch of the new series of ‘The Apprentice’, Alan explained how he knew Piers in his journalism days and received a phone call from him, asking if there was a spare spot on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’.
He told HuffPost UK and other reporters: “It was me that launched his television career – seriously, absolutely serious.
“He was the editor of the Mirror, and he got fired from there for his famous front page thing and he wanted to do something in TV.
“He actually phoned me up when he heard ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ was on, and he said: ‘Please can I do it?’. And that’s the first time he appeared on television.”
Alan also revealed that Piers turned to him for advice when he then took part in the US celebrity version of ‘The Apprentice’ a year later, in 2008.
He said: “Afterwards, I coached him how to win the American Apprentice – seriously, you should have been a fly on the wall when I did that.
“I was in Florida at the time and it was the live final that evening and I said to him ‘is it really live or is it a pre-recording?’ He said, ‘it’s live’.
Revealing the advice he gave Piers, Alan said he told him: “You’re gonna put [Donald] Trump into a corner where he cannot do anything other than choose you’. And that’s how it worked out.”
‘The Apprentice’ returns to our screens next month and this year’s candidates were revealed on Tuesday (26 September).
