Aldi And Lidl Go Head-To-Head In Tatler's Guide To 'Posh' Dining For Cheap

Notorious for its luxury focus, Tatler has briefly turned its back on upmarket retailers in favour of bargain goods from Aldi and Lidl.
The publication pitted products from both supermarkets against one another in its November issue, with Lidl coming out on top.
Tatler journalist David Godwin seemed very impressed by Lidl’s Scotch beef sirloin steak for £5.45, its 79p deluxe crisps, a pack of smoked Scottish salmon for £2.99, and a pack of six free-range eggs for 89p.
He was also won over by Lidl’s bargain Champagne for £9.99 and its award-winning Scotch whisky, priced at £11.49.
How do the supermarkets compare?
Lidl’s goods were up against Aldi’s Aberdeen Angus steak, priced at a very wallet-friendly £4.75, sea-salt crisps for 99p, kiln-roasted salmon (£3.59) and free-range eggs (89p).
Aldi’s £10.99 Champagne also got a shout-out, along with its Prosecco magnum for £12.99 and its award-winning Fleurs de Prairie rosé wine (priced at £6.99).
But in the end, there was only one winner, with Lidl taking home the prize.
Interest in Aldi and Lidl, both German-owned companies, has grown massively over the past few years. At the start of this year alone, sales at Aldi rose by 19.8% and Lidl also saw an increase of 18.3%, according to market share data from Kantar Worldpanel.
Both brands are not only friendly on the bank balance, but they’re also winning in the taste deparment too.
Last Christmas, Aldi’s wine and Champagne came out on top in a blind booze taste test by Which?.
Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, priced at £9.99, came third in total, ahead of bubbly from retailers Waitrose, Morrisons and Lidl. It also outscored the two most expensive brands tested, Laurent-Perrier Brut (£38) and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ponsardin (£35).