Aldi And Lidl Go Head-To-Head In Tatler's Guide To 'Posh' Dining For Cheap

Notorious for its luxury focus, Tatler has briefly turned its back on upmarket retailers in favour of bargain goods from Aldi and Lidl.

The publication pitted products from both supermarkets against one another in its November issue, with Lidl coming out on top.

Tatler journalist David Godwin seemed very impressed by Lidl’s Scotch beef sirloin steak for £5.45, its 79p deluxe crisps, a pack of smoked Scottish salmon for £2.99, and a pack of six free-range eggs for 89p.

He was also won over by Lidl’s bargain Champagne for £9.99 and its award-winning Scotch whisky, priced at £11.49.

How do the supermarkets compare?