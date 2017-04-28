Gin and tonic ice lollies are now on sale and we think they sound like the perfect way too cool off on a hot summer’s day.

‘Gianni’s Alcoholic Ice Popsicles’ are now available at Aldi for just £2.99 for a pack of four.

The “adult-only” lollies have been infused with alcohol at 4.5% ABV and are strictly for customers aged 18 years and over.

And if gin and tonic isn’t your thing, they’re also available in peach bellini flavour.