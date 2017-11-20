Aldi Is Selling A Magnum Of Champagne For Under £35

If you’re hosting a party this festive season get down to Aldi where you can nab yourself a bargain magnum of Champagne.
The cut-price supermarket is now selling a 1.5 litre bottle for £31.99, which has been reduced from the (already reasonable) original price of £39.99.
Compared to other popular brands, Aldi’s offering is cheaper than many standard-sized bottles but will be able to fill approximately 10 full glasses.
According to Aldi the Champagne Magnum Premier Cru boasts a citrus and apple flavour, with hints of apple blossom and brioche.
It has a “clean and refreshing” overall taste, meaning it should be a party pleaser during all Christmas and New Year occasions.
The magnum isn’t the only alcoholic treat hitting shelves just in time for Christmas. Last month Aldi also announced it would be selling a 3 litre bottle of Prosecco for £39.99 in the run up to Christmas, while Lidl recently launched a new organic Prosecco that’s supposedly “less likely” to give you a hangover.