A woman has died after being stabbed in an Aldi supermarket in North Yorkshire on Thursday afternoon.

Police have credited “brave members of staff and public” who detained the 30-year-old’s attacker before they arrived shortly before 3.30pm to the store on Keighley Road, Skipton.

“It is believed the suspect was tackled by store staff and shoppers before officers arrested him,” North Yorkshire Police said in the statement.

A 44-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, but “it has now turned into a murder investigation despite the efforts of medics to save the victim”.