A woman has died after being stabbed in an Aldi supermarket in North Yorkshire on Thursday afternoon.
Police have credited “brave members of staff and public” who detained the 30-year-old’s attacker before they arrived shortly before 3.30pm to the store on Keighley Road, Skipton.
“It is believed the suspect was tackled by store staff and shoppers before officers arrested him,” North Yorkshire Police said in the statement.
A 44-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, but “it has now turned into a murder investigation despite the efforts of medics to save the victim”.
The woman has not been identified and police have urged people to “respect her family’s privacy and to avoid speculation and rumour on social media”.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident was not terror-related or believed to be a hate crime.
A police scene guard will remain in place overnight at Aldi and detectives have urged any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12170227342 when providing details about this incident.