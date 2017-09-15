Aldi To Sell 8 Types Of Gin Ready For Christmas - And They're All Under £20

Aldi is set to become incredibly popular with gin-lovers, after it revealed stores will be offering up eight types of gin priced £20 and under, just in time for Christmas.

The budget supermarket with be selling everything from pink gin to sloe gin.

Figures show gin is the number one contributor to all spirit sales this year - and with popularity growing, it’s expected to be one of the biggest trends of the festive season.

Without further ado, here are the eight hand-picked premium gins Aldi stores will be offering come October. Trolleys at the ready!