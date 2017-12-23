A 44-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a “doting mother and a loving wife” was stabbed to death at the supermarket where she worked.
Customers pinned down a man after 30-year-old Jodie Willsher was attacked at an Aldi in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.
Neville Hord appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody in a hearing lasting three minutes, the Press Association reported.
According to North Yorkshire Police, mother-of-one Willsher died at the scene of the attack after suffering “multiple serious injuries”.
Her husband Malcolm Willsher paid an emotional tribute to his wife on Friday, saying: “She was lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face.
“She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife.”
On Thursday, police credited “brave members of staff and public” who detained the attacker before they arrived.
