This Christmas, the number of people using foodbanks is expected to soar.

The Trussell Trust, which is the largest foodbank provider in the country, said it’s expecting its “busiest Christmas ever” after witnessing a 47% increase in need for emergency food supplies last December.

Thankfully, one supermarket is wholly aware of the issue and will be taking action this Christmas to help others (and prevent food waste in the process).

A viral post has revealed budget retailer Aldi’s plans to give surplus food to charities on Christmas Eve to help those in need.