Just weeks ago, the internet almost spontaneously combusted when people learned a sandwich shop in York was selling Yorkshire pudding burritos.

The dish involves encasing everything you’d expect in your traditional roast dinner - roast beef, pork or chicken, alongside stuffing, potatoes, vegetables and gravy - within a Yorkshire pudding wrap.

Of course, the nation loved the food hybrid idea so much that a BBC video about it went viral, racking up a staggering 16 million views.

Now, in what is definitely welcome news, Aldi has announced it’s selling a £7.99 beef brisket Yorkshire pudding burrito throughout the winter months.

We’ll give you a moment to let that sink in.