Just weeks ago, the internet almost spontaneously combusted when people learned a sandwich shop in York was selling Yorkshire pudding burritos.
The dish involves encasing everything you’d expect in your traditional roast dinner - roast beef, pork or chicken, alongside stuffing, potatoes, vegetables and gravy - within a Yorkshire pudding wrap.
Of course, the nation loved the food hybrid idea so much that a BBC video about it went viral, racking up a staggering 16 million views.
Now, in what is definitely welcome news, Aldi has announced it’s selling a £7.99 beef brisket Yorkshire pudding burrito throughout the winter months.
We’ll give you a moment to let that sink in.
Those considering a road trip up North can save themselves some petrol money as Aldi stores across the UK are selling the Specially Selected British beef brisket burrito, which serves five people, for the delightful price of £7.99.
The dish is made up of slow-cooked pulled beef brisket in a porcini mushroom sauce, which is wrapped in a fluffy Yorkshire pudding. It also comes with a rich red wine and onion gravy.
Aldi has confirmed the dish will be on sale nationwide throughout the winter months - meaning you can stockpile them for Christmas.
First Yorkshire pudding burgers and now this, the food gods really are spoiling us.