All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • COMEDY
    09/04/2017 21:41 BST | Updated 09/04/2017 21:41 BST

    Alec Baldwin Proves He Was Born For 2017 Satire With Spooky Dual Bill O'Reilly Donald Trump Sketch

    Terrifying.

    He’s perfected the impression of America’s most unlikely president Donald Trump, earning him accolades - and furious criticism from the White House.

    But now Alec Baldwin has mastered the unique style of another controversial figure in 2017 - Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

    In a new eight-minute sketch for NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’, Baldwin awkwardly ‘becomes’ O’Reilly, who blunders through references to alleged harassment of staff on his programme.

    And it’s not long before he’s joined by Baldwin’s Trump - leaving the duo to interact in the most creepy way imaginable.

    Watch the clip, above

    MORE:comedyDonald TrumpAlec BaldwinBill O'Reilly

    Conversations