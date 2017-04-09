He’s perfected the impression of America’s most unlikely president Donald Trump, earning him accolades - and furious criticism from the White House.

But now Alec Baldwin has mastered the unique style of another controversial figure in 2017 - Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

In a new eight-minute sketch for NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’, Baldwin awkwardly ‘becomes’ O’Reilly, who blunders through references to alleged harassment of staff on his programme.

And it’s not long before he’s joined by Baldwin’s Trump - leaving the duo to interact in the most creepy way imaginable.

Watch the clip, above.