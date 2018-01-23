Aled Jones Returns To The BBC Following Investigation Over Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour

A spokesperson for the ‘Songs Of Praise’ and BBC Radio Wales presenter has now confirmed that he will be continuing his roles at the BBC as usual.

Back in November, it was reported that Jones would voluntarily not be appearing on the broadcaster while accusations made by a former female colleague were looked into .

Aled Jones will continue his role at the BBC, after being investigated for alleged sexual harassment.

They said in a statement (via The Sun): “About three months ago Aled voluntarily agreed to step away from his presenting commitments whilst the organisation conducted a review.

“Aled was devastated to learn that some of his past behaviour outside the BBC had caused distress to others. He deeply regrets this behaviour and is very sorry for the hurt it has caused.

“Aled has given his assurance that it will never be repeated. Aled will now continue with his roles at the BBC. There will be no further comment.”

A BBC spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “As Aled has previously confirmed, over recent weeks the BBC has been considering complaints about his past behaviour. During this period, Aled has not been presenting on the BBC.

“While the behaviour under review was not related to his work with the BBC, Aled recognises it was inappropriate and caused real distress to others. He has apologised for this and assured the BBC that there will be no repeat of this behaviour in future.

“We can confirm that Aled Jones will be resuming his radio and television presenting roles with the BBC over the coming weeks.”