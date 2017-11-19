Aled Jones Off Air While BBC Investigates Sexual Harassment Claim

‘Songs Of Praise’ presenter Aled Jones will not appear on the BBC while the corporation investigates an allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him.
The singer is facing a claim he behaved inappropriately towards a former female colleague, as published in The Sun.
After agreeing to come off air while the matter is looked into, Aled has issued a statement denying any inappropriate conduct, but did admit to “juvenile” behaviour.
His spokesperson said: “Although not related to any broadcast work, Aled voluntarily agreed not to go on the BBC whilst the matter is investigated.
“Whilst he accepts that his behaviour over a decade ago was occasionally juvenile, as was that of others, he never intended to harass or distress and he strongly denies any inappropriate contact.
“He is, however, deeply sorry for any upset caused and hopes this matter is resolved soon.”
A BBC spokesperson declined to comment further when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Aled also presents a Sunday morning radio show on Classic FM, and a spokesperson for the station has also been contacted in light of the investigation.
He made his last appearance on his BBC Radio Wales show on 22 October, and last hosted ‘Songs Of Praise’ a week prior.
Aled rose to fame as a child when he was a choir boy, recording Christmas hit ‘Walking In The Air’, which served as the soundtrack to animated film ‘The Snowman’.
He was awarded an MBE in 2013 for his services to music and broadcasting.
He has been married to wife Claire Fossett since 2001, and the couple have two children.