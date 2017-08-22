The RSPCA joined the chorus of disapproval after a gay writer and actor’s attempt to re-house a cat was rejected because of his sexuality.
Alex Andreou took to Twitter to reveal how he wanted to adopt two cats that “desperately needed rehoming”, but was turned down once he made clear he was gay.
According to a text exchange Andreou posted on social media, he was asked “how comes youre (sic) single, are you gay?”
Andreou confirmed this was the case and asked if that was an issue. “I am religious so I strongly disagree with the lifestyle,” the pet owner responded. “I am sorry if I hurt your feelings.”
Andreou wrote back: “Darling, I’ve been beaten and called a ‘faggot’ since I was 8. My feelings are quite robust. And, yes, sorry is what precisely what you are.”
The owner of the cat then wanted to know: “Are you not afraid of going to hell when you die?”
In a subsequent tweet, the author made clear his devastation:
On Twitter, many people were quick to show their solidarity and make clear their disquiet.
The official account of the RSPCA wrote it had “lots of cats awaiting furever homes ... perhaps we can help you find a feline friend?”