The RSPCA joined the chorus of disapproval after a gay writer and actor’s attempt to re-house a cat was rejected because of his sexuality. Alex Andreou‏ took to Twitter to reveal how he wanted to adopt two cats that “desperately needed rehoming”, but was turned down once he made clear he was gay.

So, I just travelled two hours to adopt a cat that desperately needed rehoming and was turned down for being gay. WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/XDwYELdkn7 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017

According to a text exchange Andreou posted on social media, he was asked “how comes youre (sic) single, are you gay?” Andreou confirmed this was the case and asked if that was an issue. “I am religious so I strongly disagree with the lifestyle,” the pet owner responded. “I am sorry if I hurt your feelings.” Andreou wrote back: “Darling, I’ve been beaten and called a ‘faggot’ since I was 8. My feelings are quite robust. And, yes, sorry is what precisely what you are.” The owner of the cat then wanted to know: “Are you not afraid of going to hell when you die?” In a subsequent tweet, the author made clear his devastation:

So now I'm on the bus and I'm sobbing and people are staring at me because the truth is it hurts as much as when I was 8 years old. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017

On Twitter, many people were quick to show their solidarity and make clear their disquiet. The official account of the RSPCA wrote it had “lots of cats awaiting furever homes ... perhaps we can help you find a feline friend?”

We have lots of cats awaiting furever homes - https://t.co/ayjEDixQ0n - perhaps we can help find you a feline friend? — RSPCA (@RSPCA_official) August 22, 2017

Others added how they were on Andreou‏’s side and praised him for recounting the story publicly.

Thank you for having the bravery to share this. It's a terrible story. — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) August 22, 2017

Oh Alex. You're going to heaven. Those guys are already in hell — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) August 22, 2017

Fwiw @sturdyAlex that's horrifying, and if you want a kitten know @charlie_jale has some gorgeous ones in need of new home? 😼 https://t.co/VRkWJrNsY9 — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) August 22, 2017

Andreou‏ wrote how he received “loveliness” from his followers and the many Twitter users who read his story after it was shared widely, but that he had also attracted trolls.

Followed by much loveliness from all of you, followed by the inevitable "you made this up for attention" trolling part of the cycle. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017

But it looks like there could be a happy ending ...

UPDATE: An Amazing friend who lives locally to that evil cow, is picking up the cats for me on Thursday. I am so happy. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017