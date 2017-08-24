The story of the writer who was told he couldn’t adopt two cats because he was gay, which appalled Twitter, has had a happy ending.

Alex Andreou, who is also an actor, tweeted how he wanted to adopt two cats that “desperately needed rehoming”, travelled two hours to get them but was turned down once he said he was gay.

He shared a text exchange with the cat owner, who said she disapproved of his sexuality on religious grounds and asked: “Are you not afraid of going to hell when you die?”