He’s able to do an uncannily good impression of the US president-elect - but now Alec Baldwin has taken his trolling a step further.

He appeared to be referencing a newly-released report in which the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election with the goal of helping president-elect Trump win.

Trump has previously hit out at the actor for his portrayal of him on “Saturday Night Live.”

He said Baldwin’s impersonation of him “stinks” and called for the “boring and unfunny” comedy show that Trump himself hosted in 2015 to be scrapped.

Moscow is responsible for cyberattacks directed at the Democratic National Committee, the authors of the report argued.

Russian spies gained access to DNC networks in July 2015 and maintained access until at least June 2016, according to the report.

“Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow’s longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order, but these activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort compared to previous operations,” the three agencies concluded.