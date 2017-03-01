All Sections
    01/03/2017 16:14 GMT

    Alex Jones Shares Her Son's Name Six Weeks After Giving Birth

    And he has a nickname❤️

    Alex Jones has shared her choice of baby name of her first son

    ‘The One Show’ presenter posted a photograph of the newborn’s birth certificate on Instagram, six weeks after he was born.

    The 39-year-old and her husband Charlie Thomson, chose the traditional name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson. And he already has a nickname – Teddy.

    Teddy Thomson is official. ❤️

    A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on

    The official documentation also confirmed that the pair welcomed their first child, who weighed 7lb 11oz, on 22 January in London. 

    Jones announced the birth of her son on live TV, when she called into ‘The One Show’ to tell co-hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon her news.

    “I do have some news – our beautiful, healthy, little baby boy was born,” Jones told the studio. 

    So what now?? #blokesandbabies #fatherandson

    A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on

    At the time Jones also revealed that they wouldn’t be announcing the name any time soon as they were a “bit behind” with the naming process because they didn’t know the child’s gender before he arrived.

    She also invited viewers to send in their name recommendations, although it is not known if Edward was inspired by any of their suggestions.

    Congratulations guys! 

