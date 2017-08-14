Alex Jones was reunited with her six-month-old son after a week away touring Northern Ireland for ‘The One Show’.
The BBC1 host has been sharing photos of her week of work on Instagram, but she couldn’t wait to get back to give her baby boy Teddy a cuddle.
“Reunited with my boy #supersaturday,” she wrote on Sunday 13 August alongside the adorable mummy-son snap.
She cradled her son, who lay on her lap, and smiled down at him in the sweet photo.
Jones doesn’t share many photos of her son Teddy on Instagram, so fans were pleased to see the snap.
“Classic mother’s endless love,” one person wrote, and another commented: “Lovely, there’s no better feeling.”
Others commented on the photo calling it “beautiful”, “stunning” and “adorable.”
And one person wrote: “Mums and sons, there’s nothing better. That connection will never go and you will cherish it forever.”
Jones gave birth to her first child Teddy - whose full name is Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - with her husband Charlie Thomson on 22 January 2017.
She announced the news to the public by calling into ‘The One Show’ on 26 January to tell co-hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon her news.
“I do have some news - our beautiful, healthy little baby boy was born,” Jones said in the call, broadcast across the studio.