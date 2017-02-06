All Sections
    06/02/2017 12:35 GMT

    Alex Jones Shared First Photo Of Newborn Son, Still Hasn't Revealed Her Baby's Name

    'So, do you have a name for this special chap?'

    Alex Jones has shared the first photo of her newborn son on Instagram. 

    The 39-year-old, who gave birth on 22 January, posted a black and white photo of her baby clutching onto her finger.

    “My new obsession #soinlovewithhim,” she captioned the shot

    My new obsession. #soinlovewithhim

    A photo posted by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on

    Jones announced she had welcomed her son into the world on 26 January by telling her ‘The One Show’ co-hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon live on air.

    “I do have some news - our beautiful, healthy little baby boy was born,” Jones said in the call, that was broadcast across the studio. 

    She said she had been a “bit behind” finding a name for her son, and it seems fans are getting impatient.

    “So?” one person commented on the photo above. “Do you have a name for this special chap?”

    Another wrote: “Have you chosen a name yet Alex?!” 

    Another tried to make a guess of the baby’s name, writing: “Awww many congratulations Alex, he must have a Welsh name meaning ‘special one’.”

     
