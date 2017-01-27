Alex Jones has given birth to her first child. ‘The One Show’ presenter, 39, made the announcement by calling into the show on 26 January to tell co-hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon her news. “I do have some news - our beautiful, healthy little baby boy was born,” Jones said in the call, that was broadcast across the studio. Jones said she and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed a baby boy weighing 7lb 11oz on 22 January.

David M. Benett via Getty Images

“We’re absolutely delighted,” Jones said. “We’re completely in love with him. It’s the most wonderful feeling.” If you were expecting her to reveal the name, don’t get your hopes up. The new mum said they’re a “bit behind” with naming their son. Jones said they assumed they would just “know” when she gave birth, then invited viewers to send in their suggestions. “[The birth] was all very straightforward,” she added. “Charlie was with me, mum and dad were in the waiting room - because we didn’t know whether it was a boy or a girl. “The last four days have been heaven - we’re in a bubble, the three of us.” Jones took to Instagram later that evening to share the news to her followers who may have missed the announcement.

”So happy to let you know that our beautiful baby son was born on Sunday morning weighing 7lbs 11 and with a full head of dark hair,” she wrote. “Charlie and I are head over heels in love. A special thank you to the amazing midwives in the Queen Charlotte hospital for everything you did for us. We are so excited and grateful to be in the parent club.” The TV host announced in September 2016 she was expecting her first child. She had previously spoken out about how she didn’t know whether her age would affect her fertility. “My main fear was realising too far down the line that it’s actually not working,” she said on her BBC documentary ‘Alex Jones – Fertility and Me’. Congratulations to the couple!