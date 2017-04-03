Alex Jones has opened up about her recent maternity leave, revealing that the BBC’s ‘The Replacement’ echoed her own personal fears.
The three-part drama, which aired last month, saw a woman who was on maternity leave plagued with paranoia about the sinister woman covering for her.
The ‘One Show’ host has now confessed that she shared similar fears when temporarily stepping down from her presenting job (although obviously, the same tale did not unfold in real life).
While being interviewed by You magazine, Alex was asked about whether show had ‘The Replacement’-style fears, and she replied: “Of course! I’d be lying to say I didn’t feel any paranoia when I first left the show, but then you get over it because you realise there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Alex added that BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth had some good advice, telling her not to watch the programme.
“And I didn’t. By the time I had the baby, I had no time to watch it anyway,” she said. “At the same time, you hope they’re doing a good job because you want a show to come back to – it’s a balance.
“But anyone who says there’s no paranoia is lying. It’s healthy, I think – it shows you respect the job and you care about it.”
The ‘One Show’ presenter welcomed her first child, a son named Edward, with her husband Charlie Thompson back in January.
Alex remains on maternity leave from the programme, with Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley continuing to front the show in her absence.