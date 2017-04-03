Alex Jones has opened up about her recent maternity leave, revealing that the BBC’s ‘The Replacement’ echoed her own personal fears.

The three-part drama, which aired last month, saw a woman who was on maternity leave plagued with paranoia about the sinister woman covering for her.

The ‘One Show’ host has now confessed that she shared similar fears when temporarily stepping down from her presenting job (although obviously, the same tale did not unfold in real life).